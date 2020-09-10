North Carolina rapper 10Cellphones drops by the UPROXX office for an exuberant performance of his bone-bruising track “Lean,” which dropped last year and became his calling card, accumulating a half million views on YouTube with no promotion. The beat is built around a muscular piano loop and a titanic bass drop, over which 10C spits an exorbitant array of gun-related threats.

The short track works as an attention-grabbing introduction to the burgeoning SoundCloud favorite, as he prepares the follow-up to his self-released 2019 full-length 10. He’s remained active on YouTube, dropping the self-shot videos for tracks like “Stick Up,” “Air Bender,” “Take Risks,” and “Scared Of Me,” all within just the last month. He appears to be making the most of his quarantine, showing off a DIY hustle that could very well help him make the jump from the underground to the mainstream.

Watch 10Cellphones’ “Lean” performance for UPROXX Sessions above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s new performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too..