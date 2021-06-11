As it related to Kanye West, last week’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians was a big one. In it, Kim Kardashian spoke as frankly as she ever had about her and West’s relationship troubles, saying that the situation made her feel like “a f*cking loser.” Last night was the series finale of the show, and during the episode, Kardashian spoke about why she decided to divorce West.

Speaking with Kris Jenner, Kardashian began:

“I just feel like I’ve worked so hard in life to achieve everything that I’ve wanted to, and I’ve lived up to my expectations and achieved ten times more than I even thought was humanly possible, but I don’t have a life to share that with. Like, I do — obviously my kids and everything — but am I just going to sit here and think, ‘OK, my kids fulfill me and I’m good?’ I never thought I was lonely. I always thought that’s totally fine: I could just have my kids, my husband moves from state to state, and I just am on this ride with him, and I was OK with that. And then after turning 40 this year, I realized, like, ‘No, I don’t want a husband that lives in a completely different state.’ To me, I thought, ‘Oh my god, that’s when we’re getting along the best,’ but then that is sad to me and that’s not what I want.”

She went on to talk about how while she appreciated all of West’s grand gestures, she doesn’t feel like their lives and interests had enough overlap:

“I want someone where we have the same shows in common. I want someone that wants to work out with me. Like, every single day, Khloé and Tristan and I would workout at 6 a.m., the three of us, and I was third-wheeling it for a good eight months in quarantine, and I was so envious of that. I was like, ‘Wow, it’s, like, the little things I don’t have.’ I have all the big things. I have the extravagant everything you can possibly imagine and no one will ever do it like that — I know that, and I’m grateful for those experiences — but I think I’m ready for the smaller experiences that I think will mean a lot.”

She concluded, “I’m numb. Like, I’m tired of that, but I do know that I will be happy. I didn’t come this far just to come this far and not be happy.”

Looking at Kardashian’s outfit in the scene and comparing it to an Instagram post, BuzzFeed News speculates the conversation was filmed in mid-January, about a month before Kardashian filed for divorce. However, Kardashian spoke about turning 40 years old “this year,” and her 40th birthday was on October 21, 2020. So, it’s also possible the chat took place in late 2020.

Watch some clips from the Keeping Up With The Kardashians finale below.