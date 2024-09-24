Burna Boy And Tems Are The 2025 Afro Nation Portugal Headliners

For the past four years, Portugal’s Afro Nation festival has been the biggest Afrobeats festival in the world, and that tradition will continue in 2025. Festival organizers The Malachite Group have announced the dates for the fifth anniversary edition of Afro Nation in Portimão with headliners Burna Boy and Tems. Afro Nation Portugal 2025 will take place from July 9-11, 2025 on Praia Da Rocha Beach, returning to its home for the past four years. The presale for tickets begins on October 2, with the general sale starting on October 3. You can find more information here.

Burna Boy has been a fixture of Afro Nation since its inception in 2019, headlining the fest in 2022 and 2023, and helping to launch extensions of the festival in Miami and Detroit in 2023. While he’s taken a year off to complete his own tour, letting Rema, Asake, and J Hus take the reins for this year’s fest, his return will undoubtedly make a splash.

Meanwhile, Tems will make her Afro Nation debut with her headlining set next year after releasing her debut album, Born In The Wild, this past June to rave reviews and a respectable Billboard showing, peaking at No. 56 on the albums chart and at No. 2 on the World Albums chart.