Over the course of his career, Anderson .Paak has been gradually climbing his way up the Billboard charts. His four albums — Venice, Malibu, Oxnard, and Ventura — have performed progressively better on the Billboard 200: .Paak’s debut didn’t chart, then the other three records peaked respectively at Nos. 79, 11, and 4. This hasn’t translated to success on the Hot 100 chart for .Paak, though, as prior to this week, he never had a song appear on the chart.

That changed this week, however, thanks to his new supergroup with Bruno Mars, Silk Sonic. The band’s debut single, “Leave The Door Open,” debuted at No. 4 on the Hot 100 chart dated March 20. Getting on the Hot 100 is a major milestone, so naturally, .Paak is pretty excited.

.Paak shared an image of the top ten spots of the chart and wrote on Instagram, “Ima stretch this goose neck to The moooon!! All I can say is thank you!!!! To have a song like this debut in the hot 100 ( my first song to ever make it up there ) is truly amazing. It can’t happen without hard work and yalls support. Thanks for pushing everyone to greatness @brunomars and showing us new heights! I’ll never come down!! let’s keep rising! We love you for this!!! Y’all gonna have me faded all damn week!!”

