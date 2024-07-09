Tyga has been a busy man. The “Ay Caramba” rapper continues to rack up notable music collaborations. Tyga’s latest came by way of his joint album with YG, Hit Me When You Leave The Klub.
But Tyga’s music isn’t the area of his life in which he has a lengthy resume. Over the years, he has been linked with several women including Blac Chyna (Angela White), Kylie Jenner, and most recently Avril Lavigne . However, fans believe Tyga has found a new lover in singer Sabrina Claudio.
Continue below for more details.
Are Tyga & Sabrina Claudio Dating?
Yesterday (July 8), the pair shocked followers after posting a joint post on their official Instagram pages. In the gallery of image, Tyga and Sabrina are flirty cuddled waterside as the sunset peaks through behind them. As the “Better Version” singer (dressed in a two-piece swimsuit) is smiles with her arms wrapped around Tyga’s neck, users on the platform began to flood the comment section with questions.
So, are Tyga and Sabrina Claudio actually dating? All signs and user speculation point to this meetup being a teaser for new music to come. After a quick scroll down Sabrina’s profile, on June 2, the singer shared another set of images in the same bathing suit.
Similar rumors began to circulate when Tyga and Uproxx cover star Chlöe were spotted together in December 2023. In the end, it didn’t manifest into anything. The last thing the public knew, Tyga and Avril Lavigne were back together.