Are Tyga & Sabrina Claudio Dating?

Tyga has been a busy man. The “Ay Caramba” rapper continues to rack up notable music collaborations. Tyga’s latest came by way of his joint album with YG, Hit Me When You Leave The Klub.

But Tyga’s music isn’t the area of his life in which he has a lengthy resume. Over the years, he has been linked with several women including Blac Chyna (Angela White), Kylie Jenner, and most recently Avril Lavigne . However, fans believe Tyga has found a new lover in singer Sabrina Claudio.

