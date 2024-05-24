A party during the Cannes Film Festival was reportedly interrupted by a brawl involving rappers Travis Scott and Tyga as their crews exchanged blows during the event. The melee was confirmed by TMZ after grainy, dark video of the fight emerged online (those darn iPhones, am I right?) alleging that Travis and Tyga were directly involved speculated that they were scrapping over their mutual ex, Kylie Jenner.

According to TMZ, Alexander Edwards — a music executive at Universal who also moonlights as a rapper under the name “AE” and has been dating Cher (yes, that Cher) since 2022 — shouted out the rappers on the DJ’s mic. Travis reportedly snatched the mic from AE and exchanged some heated words with him. After initially leaving the stage, Travis returned with producer Southside, and AE and Southside exchanged blows. At this point, AE and Tyga’s assistants also jumped in, trading blows with Travis. Security eventually broke things up, and Travis and Southside both departed, with AE and Tyga remaining behind and staying until the wee hours of the morning.

One fight Travis Scott won’t have to worry about for the immediate future is the legal one stemming from the wrongful death lawsuits filed against him in the wake of the 2021 Astroworld Festival tragedy. All ten cases have been settled, leaving him with just two hundred or so injury suits set to be argued as one case starting in October.