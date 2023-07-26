Ari Lennox is known to wear her heart on her sleeve. Whether it’s in regards to her fear of flying or about her frustrations in the industry, Lennox never minces words.

Last night (July 25), the “POF” singer took to Instagram to reveal that she’s been sober for the past seven months. During this time, Lennox shares she’s been through ” a lot of sober flights,” and had “A lot of sober conversations.”

She also shared that she doesn’t know if her sobriety will be a forever thing, but she “can’t imagine going back to how things were.”

But for the time being, Lennox is grateful to be present.

“I like doing chill sweet thing,” Lennox said. “I’m a chill b*tch I realized. Accepting help and realizing I’m not the best traveler on my own has been a game changer. So now I have help and that helps. Having help is ok. I like waking up with no hangover or embarrassment. I like waking up with no night terrors and panic attacks from liquor. I’m so raw feeling everything in this world and my coping mechanisms are only healthier now. It’s nice to remember events as they are happening.”

