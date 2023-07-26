Ari Lennox is known to wear her heart on her sleeve. Whether it’s in regards to her fear of flying or about her frustrations in the industry, Lennox never minces words.
Last night (July 25), the “POF” singer took to Instagram to reveal that she’s been sober for the past seven months. During this time, Lennox shares she’s been through ” a lot of sober flights,” and had “A lot of sober conversations.”
She also shared that she doesn’t know if her sobriety will be a forever thing, but she “can’t imagine going back to how things were.”
But for the time being, Lennox is grateful to be present.
“7 months sober. That’s a lot of sober flights. A lot of sober conversations. A lot of facing things raw and head on. Honestly I don’t know what will happen when I reach a year sober. Don’t know if sobriety is forever or not but I can’t imagine going back to how things were. Passing out in the airport or having my emotions more heightened than needed smh shit was bad. I feel more in control of my emotions. More stable. More happy. More alert. More safe. More accepting of things I can’t control and more responsible with things I can. I have less anxiety socially and when I’m ready to go, I go. I recognize my threshold with things and implement boundaries. I don’t find interest in partying anymore :/ maybe I’m changing and that’s deeper than alcohol. I like doing chill sweet things. I’m a chill b*tch I realized. Accepting help and realizing I’m not the best traveler on my own has been a game changer. So now I have help and that helps. Having help is ok. I like waking up with no hangover or embarrassment. I like waking up with no night terrors and panic attacks from liquor. I’m so raw feeling everything in this world and my coping mechanisms are only healthier now. It’s nice to remember events as they are happening. It’s nice to be present. Sobriety is a very present experience. Also I ain’t have no ass in long over a year. Just casually communicating this to the universe. But yea sure there’s the fantasy of wanting to escape all the intense stress of the world with alcohol cause boy does it work temporarily. But there’s the moment the liquor stops numbing and you’re chasing that feeling to no avail and you wake to see the problems of life still there [heart emoji] so anyway anybody out there also sober? What have you learned on your journey? Love you all so much.”