Ari Lennox may not have enjoyed all of the attention she got as a member of J. Cole’s Dreamville Records roster, but a little commotion for one’s birthday is rarely a bad thing, right?

With that in mind, Ari drew more than her fair share of attention with her beachside birthday pics, in which she sports a chain bikini and a cover-up dress of the same material by the ocean and in a studio. The Instagram post is generating a ton of engagement and even has fans on Twitter sharing their surprisingly respectful reactions (a favorite: “she looks like she smells good”).

Ari Lennox shares new photos for her birthday pic.twitter.com/sUlHEMxnAE — Team DREAMVILLE (@TeamDreamville) March 27, 2024

It’s a nice reversal of the usual invective with which the singer has been faced over the course of her career. Despite some hiccups during the “fans throwing things at artists” point of the post-pandemic live music recovery, her fortunes have turned around plenty. After going sober in 2023 (she celebrated a year sober in December), she has apparently been off-the-grid and in the studio, judging from her Instagram Story.

Hopefully, this means the newly minted 33-year-old will have new music on the way, but if nothing else, may confirm fans’ suspicions that she was missing from this year’s Dreamville Fest flyer because she’s been working on her next move. Happy birthday, Ari!