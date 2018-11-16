Ariana Grande released “Thank U, Next,” the first single off her upcoming project, earlier this month — and the pop singer appears to be celebrating the beginning of a new musical era with a dramatic new hairstyle to match. Grande, who has been known for most of her career for rocking a caramel colored high pony, posted a selfie to Instagram where she appeared to have a shoulder-skimming haircut.

Grande’s caption to the post plays coy, joking about the bunny filter but not acknowledging her dramatically different hairstyle: “This filter took my eyebrows away but i promise they’re there.” Unless the filter also gives every photo a perfect shoulder-length cut and blowout (if this filter exists, please show me where to find it), Grande appears to have cut her hair.

If this is a haircut and not an optical illusion, this is the shortest Grande has worn her hair since her Nickelodeon days. On Victorious, Grande had dyed bright red hair, which she said was very damaging to her natural locks. The high pony, apart from being a signature style, was a way to protect her hair while wearing extensions. In a Facebook post in 2014, Grande said,

My real hair is back to brown and I wear extensions, but I wear it in a ponytail because my actual hair is so broken that it looks absolutely ratchet and absurd when I let it down […] So as annoying as it is for y’all to have to look at the same hair style all the time, it’s all that works for now (AND I’m comfortable for the first time in years).

The high pony was iconic, but it’s time for a new era. Thank u, next.