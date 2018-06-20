Ariana Grande And Nicki Minaj Hang Out In A Dark Smoky Forest For Their ‘The Light Is Coming’ Video

06.20.18

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande has very gradually been sharing info about her new album: She shared the lead single “No Tears Left To Cry” in April, then a few days ago, she revealed the album art and title, Sweetener. Yesterday, she announced that the release date would be August 19, and shared a new single, “The Light Is Coming,” adding that a video for the song would be out today. Now, that clip has dropped.

The video premiered on Reebok’s website (with whom Grande has a partnership), and in it, Grande and Nicki Minaj hang out in the woods at night, running around in dramatic lighting and performing the song. Reebok is also giving away the Classic Rapides sneakers that Grande wore in the music, so enter to win those here.

The song is produced by Pharrell, which is pretty obvious based on the sound of it, as it has a similar vibe to N.E.R.D’s 2017 single “Lemon.” It’s an upbeat and boppy track, a far cry from the overt emotion of the ballad “No Tears Left To Cry.” The song is also Grande’s second collaboration with Minaj in just the past week, since she featured on the rapper’s new single “Bed.”

Watch the “The Light Is Coming” video here.

Sweetener is out 8/19 via Republic Records.

