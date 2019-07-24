Getty Image

ASAP Rocky is still in custody in Sweden, but friends close to the rapper assure fans he’s doing okay. As reported by Complex, rapper ASAP Ferg posted an update on Rocky to his Instagram Wednesday afternoon. Despite concern over his treatment in Sweden, Ferg said that last he heard, Rocky was safe and sound.

“I spoke to my boy he’s in good spirits he just wanna get home,” Ferg wrote on his Instagram. “Waiting on that court date to see wassup. He sends his love! Thank y’all for all your support. This sh*t is really annoying honestly because it really don’t make sense to me. But I’ll let God work the way he works. Everybody keep your prayers up for my boy. I’m gonna keep this ASAP sh*t lit and take it to the max till’ I join my partna’ again.”

ASAP Rocky has been detained in Sweden since July 2, when he was arrested for allegedly assaulting a man who was following and harassing him. Rocky’s detainment in Sweden has inspired words of support from Donald Trump to Anderson .Paak. Like Ferg said, Rocky is still awaiting his court date to see when he can return home. But prosecutors are reportedly set to make their decision about his release on Thursday.