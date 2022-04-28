LAPD claims to have confiscated several guns from the home of ASAP Rocky after his arrest at LAX last week and a subsequent raid in which officers tried to use a battering ram to open his gate. TMZ reports that LAPD’s search yielded a number of weapons that the police will test to find out if any were used in an alleged shooting in November 2021. The victim in that shooting claims that Rocky shot him in the hand. Police will also run background checks on the weapons to determine their ownership.

Rocky was arrested at the Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday, April 20 after returning from Barbados with his pregnant girlfriend Rihanna. Shortly after the arrest, but before Rocky was able to post his $550,000 bail, police raided his home, with a passerby capturing footage of officers fumbling with the gate at the home and later leaving with “a box of potential evidence.”

The rapper has an extensive history of legal issues in his native New York, where he spent time on Riker’s Island for selling drugs and has been involved in several fights that ended with him being charged with assault, but nothing involving guns. His most high-profile arrest was in 2019, when he was held for two months in Sweden after a fight in Stockholm. In that case, he was released ahead of trial and found guilty in absence, but given a suspended sentence.