Since the release of his 2018 album Testing, ASAP Rocky has kept things under the radar, mostly keeping to guest appearances on songs like ASAP Ferg’s “Pups,” Mustard’s “On God,” and most recently Slowthai’s “Mazza.” But on Tuesday the rapper resurfaced with a new single, shared exclusively on Instagram.

The track is titled “G-Unit Rice” and it comes attached with a new video, which follows Rocky during a recent trip through New York City. The song itself is similar to the other unorthodox offerings in the rapper’s discography, such as “LSD” and “Sundress.” According to Fader, “G-Unit Rice” was originally shared by Hidji, a member of the video team on Rocky’s AWGE creative agency. The publication also reports that his upcoming album is rumored to be titled All Smiles.

Prior to the new single, Rocky set the internet ablaze when rumors of his relationship with Rihanna surfaced. In early December Page Six and People reported that the two were dating, which left people imagining how their potential children will look. As for his promised future music, he previewed some new tunes at last month’s ASAP Yams Day festival, signaling that he’s got plenty of it on the way.

You can watch the “G-Unit Rice” video above.