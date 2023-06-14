Jeffrey Wright And Adrien Brody On Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’

When actors are presented as a pair out of a press day, I always wonder how the pairing is done. Now, often, the two actors maybe have a lot of scenes together and it makes sense for the two to talk about how they perform with each other. But, that’s not really the case with Jeffrey Wright and Adrien Brody in Wes Anderson’s new film, Asteroid City. In fact, the two aren’t really in the same realm of existence. (I’ll attempt to explain that part ahead.) Now, the two did star together in 2008’s Cadillac Record, but I got the feeling this wasn’t a reunion celebrating the 15th anniversary of that particular film. And they both were in Anderson’s The French Dispatch, but not in the same vignette. It seems, this time, As Brody puts it, he wanted to be paired with someone who gave good answers so he wouldn’t have to do much. (Which is true, Jeffrey Wright does give really good answers.)

The easiest way to describe Asteroid City is to just ask, “What would it look like if Wes Anderson had made Close Encounters of the Third Kind?” It would look a lot like this. This is a movie that features, perhaps, the most twee alien in cinematic history. Getting into the actual plot gets a little more complicated. We are told upfront this story is a play. And there is a play, but the story presented in the play is the behind-the-scenes making of the play, in which Adrien Brody plays the director, Schubert Green. The actual narrative of the play is presented as a movie. The one we are watching. In that, it’s 1955 and a whole host of characters wind up in a remote desert town for a school science invention competition where kids display the new ray guns and jetpacks they’ve built. During the course of the competition, an alien visits, briefly. Jeffrey Wright’s General Grif Gibson shows up to then put the town under indefinite quarantine. (Honestly, when you’re watching it, it all makes perfect sense.)

Ahead, Wright and Brody share their experiences working with Wes Anderson over the years, especially Brody who has been in most of Anderson’s movies starting with The Darjeeling Limited. (So, yes, he did wind up having to say some things.) And Wright tells us, as we were watching poor Felix Leiter meet his fate in No Time To Die, Wright was having quite the blast on that very elaborate set.

When they pair people together, I’m always wondering why they choose the people they do. Like, are these two friends?

Adrien Brody: They paired me because I can sit back and let Jeffrey do the talking. And Jeffrey can eloquently describe a mutual appreciation for the work, and for Wes, and I stand by what he says. So, that’s part of it.

Jeffrey Wright: We’re both in trouble because of that, yeah. We’ll get in trouble together, I think.

I’ve always wondered this about doing Wes Anderson movies. Obviously, he uses a lot of the same people from movie to movie, and Adrien has been in quite a few and this is Jeffrey’s second. When you get the call for the second one, is that when you feel like you’re in the group?

Jeffrey Wright: Yes, this is my second. I guess… well, he’s created a company, and I think he chooses people that he thinks can be versatile and play a variety of things. He’s very specific in what he creates, but also who he invites. And I, as well, think that, after the first one as an actor, you get a sense of how he works. And he gets a sense of how you work, and if it syncs, then why not do it again? I absolutely adored working with him the first time and I really got him. I kind of got his thing, in this sense. He’s very demanding, somewhat perfectionist, and I appreciate that. But he’s demanding in the best way – in that he’s pushing you to go past where you thought you might go. Or pushing you to do something beyond what you expected. Those are the best directors to work with, but he’s doing it with a gentle hand. It’s a relentless but gentle hand. And I also get his irony, his humor, and his writing. So, it was a great experience the first time and why not do it again?

Adrien’s right, that was great. You really don’t have to do much in these interviews, do you?

Adrien Brody: No! That’s what I’m saying, you know? I can sit back and ogle.

Jeffrey Wright: Road to nowhere, road to nowhere.

I also wonder, if you’re not in one, do you worry? Like when Isle of Dogs comes around were you like, “Hey, why am I not in that?”