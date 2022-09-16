It seems like just yesterday that ASAP Mob was tearing up the streets of Harlem New York and taking over hip-hop with their “fashion killa” aesthetic. Now, though, ASAP Relli is suing ASAP Rocky, who he accused of shooting him in an incident last November, as police investigate whether or not the Mob’s breakout artist really turned on his former business partner. Today, Rocky’s legal team, filed a response to Relli’s civil lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court, denying liability for the alleged shooting.

According to Rolling Stone, the response is laid out in “generic, boilerplate language,” accusing Relli of a failure to “exercise reasonable care to avoid the consequences of harm.”

“Answering defendant generally denies each and every allegation of the complaint, and specifically denies that plaintiff has been damaged in any amount or in any way as a result of any act or omission of answering defendant,” the response reads, blaming Relli’s reported injuries on “negligent and/or intentional acts or omissions” of parties other than ASAP Rocky.

Of course, it makes sense that the defense can’t get into specifics, since there is also a criminal case. Relli claims that there was a verbal and physical altercation between the two, during which Rocky pulled a handgun and shot multiple times in his direction. Relli was allegedly hit in the hand and treated. Rocky was arrested in April after returning from a trip to Barbados with Rihanna but posted bail the next day. He’s charged with two counts of using a semiautomatic firearm to assault Relli, to which he pled not guilty.

If convicted, Rocky be sentenced to up to nine years in prison.