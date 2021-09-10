Mozzy Gets Confessional In His Somber ‘Straight To The 4th’ Video

Sacramento reality rapper Mozzy returns with a new album and the video for its first single. “Straight To The 4th,” which released today at midnight, finds Mozzy waxing nostalgic on his fallen friend Skeemo and giving his directives for what to do upon his own passing: “If I die before I wake, then take me straight to 4th,” he rhymes on the chorus. A helpful flyby shot of a 44th Street sign in Mozzy’s home neighborhood Oak Park elucidates his meaning.

Along with the video for “Straight To The 4th,” Mozzy announced the impending release of his next album, Untreated Trauma, which will be his second of 2021 and fifth project in the last two years. In 2019, he dropped Internal Affairs, while in 2020, he put out two projects, Beyond Bulletproof and Occupational Hazard. The former became his highest-charting project to date, peaking at No. 43 on the Billboard 200. Meanwhile, earlier in 2021, Mozzy teamed up with Compton rapper YG for the collaborative album Kommunity Service, which included the singles “Bompton to Oak Park,” “Perfect Timing” with Blxst, and “Vibe with You” featuring Ty Dolla Sign. Untreated Trauma, set for a September 17 release, will include appearances from Babyface Ray, Celly Ru, E. Mozzy, EST Gee, Kalan.FrFr, and YFN Lucci.

Watch Mozzy’s “Straight To The 4th” video above.

Untreated Trauma is due 9/17 via EMPIRE. You can pre-save it here.