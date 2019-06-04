Spacebomb

Bedouine (real name Azniv Korkejian) was a musical highlight of 2017 with her charming self-titled album, and back in March, she announced that she would be returning with its follow-up, Bird Songs Of A Killjoy. She’s shared songs like “Bird” and “Echo Park” so far, and now she’s back with another preview of the record, “One More Time.” The airy and tender song is led by piano and acoustic guitar, and includes some lovely string support in its latter half.

Korkejian said of the song, “‘One More Time’ contemplates the difference between being with someone versus being alone; Whether a partnership should greatly change your life or allow you to continue carving independent paths. Khalil Gibran famously says lovers should be like two pillars holding up the same temple yet out from each other’s shadow. The song contemplates that in a cyclical relationship.”

Additionally, Korkejian also shared a trailer for the album, which shows the process of the recording of the strings for “One More Time” at Capitol Studios, and shows her happy and satisfied as she works on the song.

Watch the video for “One More Time” above, and check out her upcoming tour dates here.

Bird Songs Of A Killjoy is out 06/21 via Spacebomb. Pre-order it here.