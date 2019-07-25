All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week

UPROXX Studios

If the doldrums of summer have begun to weigh you down, have no fear: This week’s hip-hop releases will be more than enough to fill your next week with new tunes and potential anthems. Not only are two big-name artists making their long-awaited “debuts” — Chance The Rapper’s The Big Day is like his third album, man, argue with your granny’s record player — but there are also plenty of under-the-radar favorites and up-and-coming artists to check out.

Aside from the artists highlighted below, this Friday will bring releases from XXL Freshman Comethazine (Bawskee 3.5), the burgeoning Afrobeats icon Burna Boy (African Giant), Bay Area legend E-40 (Practice Makes Paper), Chicago drill pioneer Lil Reece (Get Back Gang 2), Oakland indie rapper Philthy Rich (Big 59 #2), prolific New York spitter Skizzy Mars (Free Skizzy Mars), and Memphis duo Young Dolph and Key Glock (Dum And Dummer). There’s enough hot hip-hop here to pop a thermometer, so don’t worry if the big-name releases aren’t your thing; you could fill a whole BBQ playlist with the underground heat rocks on the way. Meanwhile, here are our picks for the best hip-hop albums to check out this week.

BJ The Chicago Kid — 1123

Although BJ is more of an R&B singer, his grounding in the world of hip-hop is undeniable. He’s worked with stalwarts of rap like Kendrick Lamar, Freddie Gibbs, Dom Kennedy, and Kanye West, and his album will feature appearances from some of hip-hop’s hottest emerging talents: Names like Anderson .Paak, Buddy, JID, and Kent Jamz, as well as bonafide stars like Offset and Rick Ross. It’ll be well worth a listen, even if his soulful vibe isn’t what you normally think of when you think of “hip-hop.”

Chance The Rapper — The Big Day

Prior joke about debuts aside, this is an album that plenty of fans have hungrily waited for since Chance sent a seismic shift through the music game in 2016 with Coloring Book. Back then, he refused to call Coloring Book an album, yet its impact was so undeniable that it changed the way entire recording industry institutions worked. Knowing that, the mind boggles at what he could possibly have in store for his actual album and whether it could ever live up to the bar set by his previous effort. Lead single “Groceries” gave us a hint, but the rest of his plans are shrouded in mystery, which means The Big Day will probably be the biggest beneficiary of those industry changes as rap fans swarm to stream his latest and see what he’s been working on all this time.