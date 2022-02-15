The Best New Hip-Hop This Week

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Cousin Stizz — Just For You The Boston rapper returns with his first full-length since 2019’s Trying to Find My Next Thrill and remains as consistent as ever. In addition, Just For You is his first project since leaving RCA and truly shows his creative mindset, free of external influence or a need to craft “hits.” At 13 tracks and featuring no guests, this project might be the truest to his character.

Juicy J & Wiz Khalifa — Stoner’s Night Juicy J and Wiz Khalifa have an extensive history of making each other’s tracks better, so why shouldn’t they team up to craft a hedonistic joint album? The duo’s chemistry remains as magnetic as ever and they use the opportunity to highlight both the foundation and future of Memphis rap with guest spots from Big30 and Project Pat. Snoop Dogg — BODR Snoop finally fulfilled his dream of acquiring ownership of the Death Row brand (with the catalog not far behind), so it makes sense that he would drop a full project on the label to commemorate the occasion. Back On Death Row is a typically exuberant showcase of Snoop’s influence and love for the art form, tagging in peers (Nate Dogg, Nas), contemporaries (The Game, T.I.), and newcomers (October Landon) alike.

$NOT — Ethereal After shocking Florida rap fans awake with his take on the thrash fusion style popularized in his home state, $NOT looks to expand his palette on his second album, layering in classic boom-bap (assisted by Joey Badass) and softer sounds that perfectly evoke the album’s title. Singles/Videos

Big Moochie Grape — “In Dolph We Trust” Long Live Young Dolph, the tribute album from the late Memphis hero’s label Paper Route Empire, has legs. Cardo — “Van Gogh” Feat. JID & Lil Yachty Cardo may be better known for the smooth production with which he outfits characters like Curren$y, LE$, and Larry June, but he digs into a rougher sound for this ATL collaboration.

Carl Lamarre — “For The Family” Journalist Carl Lamarre is taking a somewhat of a circuitous route to Billboard acclaim; the magazine’s longtime editor flexes his pen in a new fashion, following in the footsteps of peers such as Genius’ Rob Markman. Don Q — “What Up” The Bronx native continues to roll out singles from his album Double Or Nothing, keeping the Highbridge flag flying as A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie prepares his own project.

Mibbs — “Transit” Rap fans who were around for the first wave of blog-certified rappers surely remember Pac Div. Mibbs goes solo to promote his upcoming LP, House & Garden. Nana — “Bet It Back” South Central native Nana got off to a strong start in 2021, and his first single of 2022 shows no signs of rust.

Saweetie — “Closer” Feat. HER The Bay Area native catches all kinds of hell on Twitter, but each time she returns she offers something we haven’t seen from her, which tells me that she’s striving to improve with every new release. That’s worth applauding, especially when that work ethic produces stone-cold bops like this. Trae Tha Truth — “Sky Scraper” Feat. Louie Ray The Houston veteran released his latest project, Truth Season, this week preceded by a video for this chilling standout.