In the video for King Von’s new single “Don’t Play That,” the late Chicago rapper and guest 21 Savage engage in street-certified shenanigans, but as cutesy, animated avatars courtesy of director Cartune. The cartoony visuals contrast with the grimy content, creating a lighthearted sense of fun amid the dark subject matter.

In their verses, the two rappers filter their gun talk through their relationships with women, with Von boasting, “She fell in love with a shooter / I caught that girl playin’ with my Glock.” Meanwhile, 21 Savage echoes that sentiment, sneering, “I fell in love with the gun smoke / She caught me playin’ with my K.” Meanwhile, their bars play out in vivid computer animation, with their characters brandishing firearms and carousing with women. The song is the first single from Von’s upcoming posthumous album, What It Means To Be King, due March 4 via Only The Family/EMPIRE.

Meanwhile, Von isn’t the only one dropping new music soon. Savage recently hinted that a new album could be on the way, tweeting in January, “No album in a year and a half tho…it’s time.” He hasn’t been idle in that time, though, most recently contributing verses to fellow Atlantans JID and Gunna, while dropping two new singles of his own.

Watch King Von’s “Don’t Play That” video featuring 21 Savage above.