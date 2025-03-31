All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Ariana Grande expand Eternal Sunshine and Little Simz forging ahead with more artistic hip-hop. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Ariana Grande — “Twilight Stone” Ariana Grande adds a heaping handful of songs to her latest album with the Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead deluxe edition (not to mention the short film). Among the highlights from the fresh batch is the soaring “Twilight Zone.” Lucy Dacus and Hozier — “Bullseye” The breakout success of Boygenius is a tough act to follow, and that’s just what Lucy Dacus was tasked with on her new album, Forever Is A Feeling. She mostly goes about the project alone, but she did get a boost from Hozier on the soothing “Bullseye.”

Nav — “Pain Away” It’s been nearly a year since Nav announced On My Way 2 Rexdale, an eternity in modern music industry terms. But, at long last, the project is finally here, led by tracks like the vulnerable “Pain Away.” Perfume Genius — “Clean Heart” Perfume Genius (who recently told Uproxx the stories behind all of his album covers) his a new LP under his belt, Glory. Among the highlights is “Clean Heart,” which is subtle and understated, but also lush and lovely if you pay attention.

Kali Uchis — “Sunshine & Rain…” Uchis just released one of 2024’s best albums last year, but she’s already following Orquídeas with a new LP, Sincerely. This one arrives in May and she previewed it last week with the smooth and serene “Sunshine & Rain…” d4vd — “What Are You Waiting For?” Ahead of his April album Withered, d4vd has offered an advance look at the project with the lively and pleading “What Are You Waiting For?.” (Also, credit where it’s due: “Fortnite montage” is definitely a new way to officially share a new song.)

Lil Durk — “1000 Times” Feat. Lil Baby Durk’s new album Deep Thoughts is out now and it boasts features from Future, Hunxho, and Jhené Aiko. Most notably, though, the project sees him reunite with Voice Of The Heroes collaborator Lil Baby on the autobiographical “1000 Times.” Little Simz — “Free” UK hip-hop auteur Little Simz considers the different meanings of love on a new single from her upcoming album Lotus, “Free“: “I think that love is forgiving yourself / I think that love is offering your immediate help / I think that love is everything that we need in this world / I think the key is being honest and being yourself.”