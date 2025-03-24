Lil Durk’s upcoming ninth solo album, Deep Thoughts, is just days away from release, and today, the Chicago rapper revealed the tracklist featuring Future, Hunxho, Jhené Aiko, and his reunion with Voice Of The Heroes collaborator Lil Baby. With production by Benny Blanco, Southside, Vory, and more, the album has been nearly two years in the making, and was delayed four times due to his October 2024 arrest on murder-for-hire charges.

In addition to previously released tracks “Monitoring Me,” “Late Checkout,” “Opportunist,” and “Can’t Hide It” featuring Jhené Aiko, the album will be 17 tracks long, with a cover referencing Durk’s ongoing incarceration as he awaits trial.

Durk was arrested on October 25, with prosecutors alleging that Durk arranged an August 2022 ambush shooting of Georgia rapper Quando Rondo in Los Angeles in retaliation for Rondo’s suspected involvement in the murder of Durk’s Only The Family artist King Von. While Quando Rondo was unhurt, his cousin Lul Pab was killed in the shooting. Durk is charged with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, committing murder-for-hire involving a death, and the use of a machine gun in a violent crime resulting in death. He has pled not guilty, but was denied bail on the grounds of being a flight risk.

Deep Thoughts is due on 3/28 via Only The Family, Alamo, and Sony Records. You can find more info here.