After garnering much buzz for her house-inspired ode to marijuana, “Persuasive,” Doechii has dropped the song’s remix. Joined by her labelmate, SZA, the two dance their cares away with weed-fueled energy.

The first verse remains the same as that of the original, but then SZA jumps in on the second verse, proclaiming that she feels “so alive,” sliding on the beat, and not letting anything blow her high.

In an interview with MTV News, she broke down the recording process of the original version of the song, and said she wanted something that reflected her personality and her queerness.

“We were drinking, we were dancing, we were having a good time,” she said “…I wanted something that sonically represented the feeling that I feel when I’m around my friends and people that understand me and accept me as a gay woman.”

Meanwhile, it seems like we may not be getting the “SZA summer” that we were promised this past May at the Met Gala. While we’ve gotten a few collaborations from SZA, as well as an expanded edition of her 2017 debut album, CTRL this year, we’ve yet to receive any hint of her long-anticipated sophomore album. In a since-deleted Instagram comment, she blamed her Top Dawg Entertainment labelhead, Terrence “Punch” Henderson, as well as RCA records, for the delay.

“It’s 100% punch and rca on this one,” she said. “I wanted the summer. They wanted more time. Atp I’m jus tryna have a good time stress free lol.”

Check out the “Persuasive” remix above.