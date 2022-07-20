Maxo Kream is on a roll, lately — no pun intended. Following up the trunk-knocking “Jigga Dame” and the Benny The Butcher-featuring “Football Heads,” the Houston hard hitter teams up with Silk Sonic singer Anderson .Paak on the head-bopping anthem, “The Vision.” While Maxo recounts some of his favorite sneakers and brags about his high-fashion habits, Paak details the cars, clothes, and women that make him a “legend livin’.”

Maxo’s hot streak continues the momentum from his impressive 2021, which saw him drop videos for “Local Joker,” “Big Persona,” Greener Knots,” “Can’t Leave The Streets Alone,” and “Cripstian” on the way to releasing his third studio album Weight Of The World. The album was well-received by critics and fans and reestablished Maxo’s footing as one of the most captivating rising rappers in the business.

Meanwhile, his collaborator, Anderson .Paak, also had a standout year, thanks in large part to his and his Silk Sonic partner Bruno Mars’s musical pairing. An Evening With Silk Sonic, their group debut, leaned heavily into schtick, but that didn’t stop it from spawning a No. 1 single in “Leave The Door Open,” winning four Grammy Awards for the song, and prompting near universal acclaim.

Listen to Maxo Kream’s “The Vision” featuring Anderson .Paak up top.