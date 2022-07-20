Alabama rapper Flo Milli snatched the attention of the world back in 2020 thanks to her debut project, Ho, Why Is You Here? The 12-track effort is a completely solo body of work that flaunts Flo’s impenetrable confidence and cut-throat lyricism. Ho, Why Is You Here? eventually earned Flo a spot in the 2020 BET cypher and an inclusion in the 2021 XXL Freshman class. Afterward, Flo began work on her official debut album and released a collection of singles ahead of the project’s initial arrival on July 22. However, Flo had other plans and decide to release the album a full two days early.

YOU STILL HERE HO???? ITS FLOMILLISHIT BITCHHHHHHH pic.twitter.com/VXzfjj0pcp — SATURN’S BABY🪐 (@_FloMilli) July 19, 2022

Yes, that’s right! Flo’s debut album You Still Here, Ho? is out now. The project comes complete with 17 songs, including the previously released “Conceited,” “PBC,” “No Face,” “Roaring 20s,” and “Ice Baby.” You Still Here, Ho? also presents appearances from Tiffany Pollard, who speaks on the album’s opening track, Babyface Ray (“Hottie”), and Rico Nasty (“Pay Day”). Flo and Rico’s collaboration marks the second time that they’ve worked on a song together following the upbeat “Money,” released at the end of last year.

The road towards You Still Here, Ho? also included a documentary about her life before rap and collaborations with GoldLink, Baby Tate, and more.

You Still Here, Ho? is out now via RCA. You can stream it here.