All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Doja Cat linking up with an old collaborative pal and Avril Lavigne bringing the modern pop-punk revival full-circle with a new LP. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Tyga and Doja Cat — “Freaky Deaky” It’s been a minute since we’ve heard from Tyga, as his last album was 2019’s Legendary. He popped back up in a big way last week by linking up with Doja Cat for “Freaky Deaky,” a smooth tune that serves as the pair’s second collaboration after a 2019 remix of Doja’s “Juicy.” Earthgang — “Billi” Feat. Future Earthgang’s profile has increased since their breakout 2019 album Mirrorland, as evidenced by the increase in features on their new LP, Ghetto Gods. One such collaboration is “Billi,” a brief, bouncy, Future-featuring number.

Avril Lavigne — “All I Wanted” Feat. Mark Hoppus Lavigne recently told Uproxx of collaborating with the Blink-182 member of Love Sux, “It was crazy, even though we worked on Zoom with Mark Hoppus, I was like, ‘Damn, this guy is so talented.’ He was like recording himself, engineering himself, and writing. He was so fast with lyrics and melodies. Obviously, I love their songs, and knew that he was a good songwriter and singer, but to get to see him work in real time, I was really blown away by his talent. I listened to their music when I was younger, so it’s kind of come full circle.” Kehlani — “Little Story” Kehlani’s It Was Good Until It Wasn’t only just dropped in 2020 but she’s already onto a new album, Blue Water Road. She offered a preview of it, “Little Story,” last week, which Uproxx’s Caitlin White describes, “After the song begins with a more fluid verse, she gets a little more staccato on the chorus, as the song opens up with heavier percussion and closes out with an epic swell of violins.”

Rosalía — “Chicken Teriyaki” Rosalía has a big professional moment coming up, as she’s set to be the musical guest on the March 12 episode of Saturday Night Live. She’ll have at least one new song to perform, as last week, she dropped “Chicken Teriyaki,” a brief tune designed to get bodies moving. Florence And The Machine — “King” Early last week, Florence And The Machine sure made it seem like they were dropping a new song with their cryptic teasers. Indeed, that did end up being the case, as they returned with “King,” a haunting tune driven by drums, tambourine, and Welch’s idiosyncratic vocals.

Gang Of Youths — “Spirit Boy” In his review of Gang Of Youths’ new album Angel In Realtime, Uproxx’s Steven Hyden writes, “Even at its bleakest — the part in ‘Spirit Boy’ when [David Le] Le’aupepe sings, ‘God died today / and left me in the cold’ qualifies as the single saddest moment — the constant uplift of the music successfully buoys the record.” Leikeli47 — “BITM” Masked (not in a CDC-approved way) rapper Leikeli47 last dropped an LP in 2018 with Acrylic, and now she’s returning with Shape Up. That’s set to arrive in April, but before that, she’s shared “BITM,” which Uproxx’s Danielle Chelosky notes “has a daunting, pulsating beat and assertive, whisper-like vocals as she repeats the confident hook.”