All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it's easy for something to slip through the cracks. This week saw a final piece of Juice WRLD's legacy and Kid Cudi link up with a legend. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the rest of the best new music this week below.

Juice WRLD — Legends Never Die Juice WRLD only turned 21 just days before his death, but during his short life, he became a brightly burning star. His new posthumous album reflects that, and while he mostly gets by on his own strength, he also got guest spots from Halsey, Marshmello, and a small handful of others. Kid Cudi — “The Adventures Of Moon Man And Slim Shady” Feat. Eminem Cudi called on Eminem for “help” a couple months ago, and it turns out that was part of him teasing a new collaboration with the rap icon. The pair have collaborated on “The Adventures Of Moon Man And Slim Shady,” on which Eminem gets braggadocios and honors George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.

My Morning Jacket — The Waterfall II Uproxx’s Steven Hyden notes of My Morning Jacket’s latest, “Much of the record is composed of bleary-eyed, pedal steel-laced ballads that dwell ruefully on loss and aspire gorgeously to a state of healing, creating an all-too-relatable vibe of heartsick restlessness driven by a desperate desire to believe that tomorrow will somehow be better.” YG — “Swag” YG has a fifth album on the way at some undetermined point, but while the details are a mystery, YG’s confidence level on “Swag” is undoubtedly high. He’s certainly feeling himself a lot more than he’s feeling Nicki Minaj right now.

Dinner Party — Dinner Party Supergroups are fun, and the latest one is a real hoot: Kamasi Washington, 9th Wonder, Robert Glasper, and Terrace Martin have come together as Dinner Party and dropped their self-titled debut album not long after the group was revealed. The record was recorded in 2019 and was introduced to the world in June via the impactful single “Freeze Tag.” Summer Walker — Life On Earth EP 2020 could be Summer Walker’s last year in the music business, so before she hangs it up for good, she has given fans a new EP to enjoy. Oddly, it seems Donald Trump is into the album bringing “the stripper back.”

100 Gecs — 1000 Gecs And The Tree Of Clues In a time when the world could use more gecs, 100 Gecs have delivered with 1000 Gecs And The Tree Of Clues. The album features remixes of songs from 1000 Gecs and has guest appearances from Charli XCX, Rico Nasty, Fall Out Boy, and others. The Beths — Jump Rope Gazers After a number of alluring singles (like the raucous “I’m Not Getting Excited,” for example), the New Zealand indie outfit have shared their new record, Jump Rope Gazers. Unlike a lot of artists lately, they even got to perform a real live concert in support of it, too.