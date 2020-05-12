All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with best new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw a link-in between two of pop’s biggest stars and a hilarious new one from The Weeknd. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the best new music this week below.

Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande — “Stuck With U” Headlining the best new music this week is a collaboration between two of the most significant pop stars of the past decade. The video features even more big-timers, but not Carole Baskin. Kehlani — It Was Good Until It Wasn’t Kehlani has followed-up her 2017 debut album with her sophomore effort, and she’s not alone on It Was Good Until It Wasn’t. It features contributions from Jhené Aiko, The Neptunes, James Blake, Masego, and others.

Nav — Good Intentions It’s been a huge 2020 for Nav thanks to “Turks,” and now the single’s album home, Good Intentions, is out. The album also includes one of a pair of Pop Smoke features to surface this week. The other Pop Smoke guest spot… Lil Tjay — State Of Emergency …comes on Lil Tjay’s State Of Emergency. The mixtape also has a pair of features from Fivio Foreign, but Lil Tjay goes at it mostly solo on this thematically relevant project.

Kim Petras — “Malibu” Petras told Uproxx of her new single, “I really feel like it’s going to make people feel like they’ve just been to the beach, and make people forget about the bad things that are happening for like three and a half minutes. I couldn’t ask for better timing for this to come out.” Hayley Williams — Petals For Armor The former Paramore leader has been omnipresent during the lead-up to her debut solo album, and now Petals For Armor is finally out. It’s a deeply personal record, and it even includes a mini Boygenius reunion.

RMR — “Dealer” Feat. Future and Lil Baby RMR’s star has been rising following his emergence as a peculiar oddball country/trap star. Now his ascent has gotten some powerful co-signs via Future and Lil Baby, who hop on a new remix of “Dealer.” Charli XCX — “I Finally Understand” Not only is Charli XCX making a DIY album with real-time input from her fans, but she’s making it look really easy (even though it surely isn’t). She dropped “I Finally Understand,” yet another new track, and it’s stylistically diverse from its predecessors, showing off Charli’s ability to craft experimental-but-still-catchy pop in a number of ways.