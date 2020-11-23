All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Uproxx
Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week.

This week saw a bunch of EPs and Megan Thee Stallion deliver some good news. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Megan Thee Stallion — Good News

Meg has a lot going on in her life right now, both related to and outside of music. The most joyous of it all is her new album, which starts with an everything-but-the-name shot at Tory Lanez and goes on to see Meg confidently strut her stuff from there.

Miley Cyrus — “Prisoner” Feat. Dua Lipa

Both Miley and Dua have pumped out a lot of collaborations this year, so it was almost a matter of time before they managed to cross paths. That’s what they did last week on “Prisoner,” which averages out their respective styles and comes with a steamy video.

DaBaby — My Brother’s Keeper (Long Live G) EP

This was a strong week for EPs, and DaBaby had one of the finest. The project honors the rapper’s brother who passed away earlier this month from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His passing puts a dour cap on an already-gloomy year, but DaBaby processed his feelings in the best way he knows how, which has resulted in a poignant and impactful work.

Meek Mill — Quarantine Pack EP

It’s been two years since Meek Mill last released an album, which may as well be two decades in a time when rappers drop multiple projects a year and deluxe albums come less than a week after the base record. He broke up his quiet spell last week, though, with a surprise new EP, which he managed to release presumably during downtime from campaigning for James Harden to head to Philadelphia.

Jeezy — The Recession 2

The biggest Jeezy story of the week was his reconciliation with Gucci Mane ahead of their Verzuz battle, but he also dropped a new project. Gucci’s not on it, but Demi Lovato, Ne-Yo, Yo Gotti, Rick Ross, and some others are.

Slowthai — “NHS”

After a year full of collaborations with artists like Disclosure and Gorillaz, Slowthai is ready to drop a new release of his own. He announced that Tyron will be out early next year, and that announcement was accompanied by the introspective single “NHS.”

Tierra Whack — “Feel Good” and “Peppers And Onions”

A song called “Feel Good” creates assumptions of a certain disposition, but Whack takes the tune in an opposite, more introspective direction. She also dropped “Pepper And Onions,” which is similarly thoughtful but with a more upbeat aesthetic.

IDK — “2 Cents”

IDK, always productive, dropped off IDK & Friends 2 this year, his fourth project in four years. He’s not resting yet, as he just shared a new single, “2 Cents,” on which he pleads the fifth and keeps his thoughts (or two cents) to himself after observing what’s going on around him.

Phoebe Bridgers — Copycat Killer EP

After reinterpreting a Goo Goo Dolls classic, Bridgers has gone ahead and reinterpreted her own music. Her new EP features re-worked versions of some Punisher songs that take on a more orchestral vibe thanks to help from Rob Moose.

The War On Drugs — Live Drugs

The War On Drugs is one of the best live rock bands today, so it’s about time they put out a live album. Adam Granduciel said of the collection, “It feels like it’s kind of a reset, to be able to put something out that’s a really good interpretation of the way we interpret our music live. Even though this recording is from a year of tours, this is really how these six guys evolved as a band from 2014 to 2019.”

