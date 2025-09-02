bnm
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week.

This week saw Sabrina Carpenter launching a new era and Hayley Williams continuing to surprise. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Sabrina Carpenter — “Tears”

“Manchild” was the only advance single from Carpenter’s new album Man’s Best Friend. Looking at the tracklist, it might seem like “Tears” would be an emotional ballad or something similar. Nope: Carpenter’s singing about fluid, but it’s not coming out of her eyes.

Blood Orange — “Countryside” Feat. Eva Tolkin, Liam Benzvi, and Ian Isiah

Dev Hynes’ first Blood Orange album in seven years, Essex Honey, has arrived at last. He teams up with a handful of collaborators on the ethereal and chill “Countryside.”

DJ Khaled, Post Malone, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again — “Brother”

Malone has taken a slight break from being a full-blown country artist to team up with collaborator supreme DJ Khaled. He, along with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, both appear on the 808- and guitar-led new single “Brother.”

Laufey — “Seems Like Old Times”

Laufey successfully marries vintage and contemporary sounds on her new album, A Matter Of Time. She leans decidedly more intro retro vocal jazz on highlights like “Seems Like Old Times.”

Hayley Williams — “Parachute”

Williams’ bunch of singles that technically weren’t an album technically are an album now, as Williams released Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party last week. She also added “Parachute,” an 18th new song, to the collection.

Skepta and Fred Again.. — “21 Years”

After working on “Victory Lap” and “Back 2 Back,” Skepta and Fred have gone ahead and just dropped an EP together. It compiles the aforementioned songs along with a new one, the bass-rattling “21 Years.”

Alabama Shakes — “Another Life”

There’s been a lot of talk about the Alabama Shakes reunion, and they’ve even been touring. Now, there’s actually new music, as the band unveiled “Another Life,” their first song in over a decade, last week.

Geese — “100 Horses”

We’re less than a month away from Getting Killed, the new album from Geese, and a couple months away from them going on tour. Before all that, though, we have “100 Horses,” which the band calls an “absurdist apocalyptic dance party.”

The Kid Laroi — “She Don’t Need To Know”

Laroi has a bit of a “Stacy’s Mom” situation going on in the video for his new single, “She Don’t Need To Know.” It’s quite the love triangle, grouping him with Anna Van Patten and Carmen Electra.

Yeat — “Comë N Go”

Yeat is restless, as he just dropped Dangerous Summer, his ninth project in five years. Among the new songs is “Comë N Go,” a moody tune that can definitely set a vibe.

