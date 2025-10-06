All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Fred Again.. launch (or continue, perhaps) an era and Kali Uchis extend her own current epoch. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape newsletter.

Fred Again.. and Amyl And The Sniffers — “You’re A Star” The new era of USB is here, as Fred Again.. recently announced of his constantly evolving album. The first taste of it is the skittering “You’re A Star,” a collaboration with Amyl And The Sniffers. Kali Uchis and Mariah The Scientist — “Pretty Promises” Last week was big for fans of the connection between Uchis and Mariah The Scientist. The pair dropped a video for their previously released collaboration “Is It A Crime,” and they dropped “Pretty Promises,” a new one from Uchis’ deluxe Sincerely: P.S. album.

Ashnikko — “Wet Like” Feat. Cobrah As the release of Smoochies approaches, Ashnikko has unveiled the raunchy “Wet Like,” a collaboration with Cobrah. Perhaps Ashnikko herself described it best by calling it music to “eye-f*ck a stranger in the club to” and “music to top to.” Taylor Swift — “The Life Of A Showgirl” Feat. Sabrina Carpenter Swift naturally had the most-discussed album of the week with The Life Of A Showgirl. To help bring it home, she recruited one of the biggest new pop stars of the past couple years (and a former Eras Tour opener), Sabrina Carpenter, to join on the album-closing title track.

Myke Towers, Kris R, and Alemán — “K Hubo Ps Mor” Towers has released three albums in just over the past year. Unsurprisingly, then, he returned with new music last week, when he teamed up with Kris R and Alemán on the loving “K Hubo Ps Mor.” Danny L Harle — “Azimuth” Feat. Caroline Polachek Harle has been a major part of Polachek’s career lately, co-producing essentially the entirety of her two latest albums. Harle has a project of his own coming out, so Polachek returned the favor on the ethereal dance single “Azimuth.”

Empress Of — “Blasting Through The Speakers” This week, Empress Of will have some eyeballs on her when she supports Lorde on some upcoming shows. She’ll have a new song in tow, too, as she just released the bumping and atmospheric “Blasting Through The Speakers.” Artemas — “Superstar” Artemas has keep busy since his 2024 breakout viral hit “I Like The Way You Kiss Me.” The latest from him is an upcoming mixtape, Lovercore, which he delivered a taste of last week with the techno-inspired “Superstar.”