All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it's easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we're offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Travis Scott show love to his crew and Bad Bunny follow his latest album. Yeah, it was a great week for new music.

Travis Scott — “Da Wizard” Scott is putting the spotlight on his Cactus Jack Records artists with the new Jackboys 2 project, but he gives himself space to shine, too. There’s the solo track “Da Wizard,” for example, which fans have been awaiting since he started performing it live in 2024. Bad Bunny — “Alambre Púa” Bad Bunny is prolific, usually dropping an album a year, give or take. His 2025 effort was Debí Tirar Más Fotos, but now he’s already back with more: After debuting “Alambre Púa” during his Puerto Rico concert residency, he gave it a proper release last week.

Zach Bryan — “Madeline” Feat. Gabriella Rose Bryan previously said he has an album called Motorbreath on the way, but at the moment, the focus is on a different project, With Heaven On Top. He teased it last week with “Madeline,” a Gabriella Rose collaboration that will seemingly be included on the release. Blood Orange — “Mind Loaded” Feat. Caroline Polachek, Lorde, and Mustafa Dev Hynes is busy, but until recently, it hadn’t been with releasing new Blood Orange material. That has changed lately, though, with last week’s announcement of Essex Honey, his first album in six years. He made a splash with “Mind Loaded,” which features Caroline Polachek, Lorde, and Mustafa.

Alex G — “Oranges” Uproxx’s Steven Hyden compared the new Alex G album, Headlights, to R.E.M.’s Automatic For The People and added, “It sounds like his straightest album, in terms of it feeling like relatively normal singer-songwriter music. But it doesn’t seem he’s making any of the obvious ‘sellout’ concessions. It’s just a really likeable, accessible record.’ FKA Twigs — “Perfectly” Twigs might be teasing a deluxe edition of Eusexua, although that’s not confirmed yet. What we do know is that last week, she shared a potential first taste of it with the club-ready “Perfectly.”

Alex Warren — “Eternity” Warren is the biggest name in pop at the moment: “Ordinary” is enjoying a six-week run at No. 1 and it’s one of the most-streamed new songs of 2025 so far. Now his debut album You’ll Be Alright, Kid is here and it boasts highlights like the massive “Eternity.” will.i.am and Taboo — “East LA” will.i.am and Taboo make great use of a sample of Santana’s 1999 hit “Maria Maria” on “East LA.” As the title indicates, the track sees the two paying homage to their home and the diversity within.