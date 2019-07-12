The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Getty Image

Hip-hop is moving fast as ever. Luckily, we’re doing the work to put the music in one place for you. This week, there were new tracks from Kyle, Kevin Gates, and Cardi B. We also got new videos from Mustard featuring Meek Mill, Quavo, and YG, Gunna and Jordyn Woods, and Tyga, who paid homage to one of his heroes Lil Wayne on the creative “Lightskin Lil Wayne.” Here’s the best of the rest:

French Montana Feat. City Girls, “Wiggle It”

This week French Montana released a long-awaited Coke Wave 4 with his partner-in-rhyme Max B — but he didn’t stop there. French also collaborated with City Girls on “Wiggle It,” a frenetic banger that’s sure to have a couple people touching their toes whenever it’s played in the club.

Ghostface Killah, “Conditioning”

Ghostface Killah’s self-titled album is on the way. He offered a taste of what to expect with “Conditioning,” a gritty lyrical exercise over a hypnotic, Eastern-flavored sample. The “Conditioning” video is a short film that shows Ghost and his crew putting together a caper that doesn’t quite go as expected.

Eve, “Reload”

Legendary Philly rapper Eve just dropped her first song in over six years, and it’s right on time. The festive, Reggae-tinged “Reload,” which features dancehall artist Konshens, shows Eve rhyming about a fracturing relationship with a flow that sounds right in step with what’s going on today.