Chlöe — Trouble In Paradise “Songs from my diary, inspired by my favorite island.” Chlöe’s sophomore album Troubled In Paradise is a step up from her 2023 debut In Pieces. The fairly quick turnaround between albums — 17 months in total — proved to be a great move from Chlöe as her new project and its 16 songs with features from Anderson .Paak, YG Marley, Halle Bailey, Jeremih, and Ty Dolla Sign showcase the improvement and successful execution we hope to see from young artists. Ciara — “Run It Up” Feat. Bossman Dlow Ciara is always happy to rep the South and she does just that on her new single “Run It Up.” With Bossman Dlow by her side, the two drop a bass-thumping banger that champions hustlers like Ciara and Bossman themselves.

Coco Jones — “Almost There” Coco Jones’ dream of being Princess Tiana seem like they’re close to coming true as she teamed up with Disney for a new rendition of Princess Tiana’s “Almost There.” It’s the perfect collaboration as Jones’ incredible vocals soar throughout the track, making for a truly beautiful reimagined version. Leon Thomas — “Mutt” Leon Thomas is back with new music and we couldn’t be happier about it. “Mutt” arrives as the first single from Thomas’ upcoming album and it’s a gritty and laid-back number that paints Thomas as a lover who deeply graves an intimate interaction after going so long without one.

Ambré — I Do This Sh*t In My Sleep For her first project since last year’s Who’s Loving You, New Orleans singer Ambré dove into the vault to share some unreleased demos and rough tracks. I Do This Sh*t In My Sleep carries five songs that didn’t land on a project of her own or someone else’s, but were still good enough to show that she indeed does this sh*t in her sleep. Kenyon Dixon — The R&B You Love: For The ’99 And The 2000s After beginning the year with The R&B You Love: Soul Of The ’70s, Kenyon Dixon keeps supplying the lovely R&B with his new EP The R&B You Love: For The ’99 And The 2000s. The project arrives with seven songs — six new records and “2000s R&B” which he released last year. The R&B You Love: For The ’99 And The 2000s certainly sounds like the R&B made at the top of the century, making it a perfect listen for fans of that era.

Felix Ames — “I’ve Seen Heaven” Milwaukee singer Felix Ames ended 2023 with the deluxe reissue of his Jena project, and now he’s back to kick off the next era of his career. Ames returns with “I’ve Seen Heaven,” a silky smooth and sultry record that serves as the lead single for his upcoming EP, Feel The Past, See The Future. “This project explores the repetitive nature of life and the cycles that occur over generations,” he said in an Instagram post about the EP. “Every day I choose to be here and live out this life that’s been given to my sim, I’m trying my best and I’m realizing that’s really all we can ask of ourselves.” Dee Gatti — “Cards On The Table” It’s always a good day when Fort Worth singer Dee Gatti drops new music. Her latest offering is “Cards On The Table,” a passionate plea to a new lover for she and Gatti to get whatever is needed off their chests in order to have a truly successful relationship.

Rae Khalil — CRYBABY Grammy Award-winning singer Rae Khalil arrives with her major-label debut project CRYBABY. The 13-track effort carries features from AA Rashid, Anderson .Paak, Freddie Gibbs, Benny Sings, TianaMajor9, Khalil, and Zacari. The song’s title track mirrors the overall focus of the project, which Khalil revealed in a press release. “I’m just playing with anything that makes me really emotional, whether it’s my relationships, my job, my personal journey.” Rasandra — “Dope D*ck” For her latest drop this year, singer Rasanadra is marking her territory and making it clear that she will fight over what she believes is hers. “Dope D*ck” is a feisty declaration from Rasandra rooted in the love she has for her partner’s bedroom talents, an experience she isn’t ready to give up anytime soon.