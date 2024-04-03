Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. Jhené Aiko announced The Magic Hour Tour with Kiana Ledé, Umi, Coi Leray, and Tink, while Bryson Tiller revealed the tracklist for his upcoming Bryson Tiller album. PartyNextDoor signed on as a headliner for Afro Nation Detroit 2024 and SZA revealed plans for the SOS leaks and her upcoming project Lana. Elsewhere, Maxwell announced the Serenade tour with Jazmine Sullivan and October London and Normani announced the lead single from her upcoming album Dopamine. Here are more releases from the past week to check out:

Blxst & Feid — “Rewind” Summer is right around the corner, making now a perfect time for a collab between Blxst and Feid. The respective West Coast and Latin artist join forces for their new single “Rewind.” It’s a perfectly concocted blend of their styles for a track that’s all about dancing the night away and taking a shot to the good life you can enjoy. Sinead Harnett — “Burn” With her upcoming album Boundaries, Sinead Harnett returns with the project’s fourth single “Burn.” The somber single rages with the fear and pain of continuing life’s journey without a companion, though Harnett accepts that it’s better that way. “This one was a bit of an emotional journey,” she wrote Instagram. “You already know a Sinead album is gonna have at least one of them…lol. From heart to sleeve & nothing else in between.”

Ryan Trey — Streets Say You Still Miss Me Nearly six months after dropping his third project Streets Say You Still Miss Me, St. Louis’ own Ryan Trey returns with an updated version. He delivers Streets Say You Still Miss Me with three new songs — “Ridin 4 U,” “Reset,” and “Pourin Out My Heart” — bringing the project’s length to 16 songs ahead of his gig as an opening act for Mariah The Scientist’s To Be Eaten Alive Tour. Charlotte Day Wilson — “Canopy” Toronto singer Charlotte Day Wilson is a little over a month away from the release of her second album Cyan Blue. Out on May 1, Wilson already has two singles out from the album — “Forever” with Snoh Aalegra and “I Don’t Love You.” — and today she makes it three with “Canopy.” The funky single is one Wilson uses to create some distance between her and another individual due to the self-inflicted damage they bring upon themselves.

Lokre — “Body” Over a year has gone by since Toronto singer Lokre impressively stepped onto the scene with her debut project Elizabeth. Now she’s back to begin her latest era with her new single “Body.” The flavorful single undoubtedly opens a new chapter for Lokre as the record is sort of a free moment for her. Additionally, it will be perfect for the laid-back summer days that are right around the corner. Felix Ames — “Mr. Weatherman” With a deluxe edition of Jena on the way, Milwaukee singer Felix Ames kicks off the rollout with “Mr. Weatherman.” The chill and breezy captures Ames in a state of uncertainty, unsure of what lies ahead for him. He calls out to the weatherman for some sort of forecast, in hopes of finding the guiding light he seeks.

Reggie Bection — Sadboy, Vol.2 The Sadboy era continues for PG County singer Reggie Becton. He returns with Sadboy, Vol. 2 less than a year after kicking off the series. The second installment delivers seven songs with contributions from FELIX!, Mayila, and Shah Infinite who all help Becton paint a clear picture of the rollercoaster he’s been on in the realm of love, life, and loss. Avenoir — “Superficial” Edmonton singer Avenoir gracefully enters 2024 with his new single “Superficial,” which arrives just months after his debut project Noire. “Superficial” documents the difference between Avenoir and his partner and how those differences come alive.