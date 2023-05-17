Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B and Afrobeats column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. Beyoncé launched her Renaissance Tour in Europe and SZA got honest about her albums. Janelle Monáe took one step closer to her upcoming The Age Of Pleasure album with “Lipstick Lover” and Jorja Smith did the same for her upcoming album with her new single “Little Things.” Elsewhere, The Weeknd wants to kill The Weeknd (his alter ego, that is), Ginuwine had a viral fall at the Lovers & Friends Festival (he’s okay), and Here are some more releases on the new music front that you should check out:

Victoria Monét — “Party Girls” Feat. Buju Banton Victoria Monét is here to claim the summer with her upcoming Jaguar II project and her latest single “Party Girls” with Buju Banton is proof of that. It’s a sultry combination of fun, passion, and sexy; things that make Monét the one-of-a-kind artist she is. Kiana Ledé — “Deeper” It’s been three long years, but Kiana Ledé will finally release her second album Grudges on June 16. The latest offering from that is “Deeper,” which strikes as a soaring that presents Ledé as a girl who craves passion in more ways than one. In all ways, she wants it to the fullest extent.

Keke Palmer — Big Boss It’s been a little over 15 years since Keke Palmer dropped her debut album So Uncool, but after an acting career that reached new heights in that decade and a half of time, Palmer is back to the music. She checks back in with her sophomore album Big Boss which lands with ten songs and a full film attached. Mario — “Like Her Too” Feat. Sabrina Claudio Mario closed his 2022 year with the release of his single “Like Her Too” and now, he revisits the single with a new verse from Sabrina Claudio. The remix provides a new perspective to the sultry track while also improving it as Mario and Sabrina’s voices together make for an enchanting combo.

Layton Greene — “Spin Again” After her 2019 EP Tell Ya Story, the East St. Louis, Illinois singer Layton Greene sought to launch the campaign for her debut album with 2020’s “Chosen One.” Fast forward to today and we’ve yet to get that album, but we have taken another step forward with her new single “Spin Again.” The emotional ballad admits to falling back to a lover because of their intimate connection. Njomza — Stages Two years removed from Limbo, Njomza is back with her best project with Stages. Its seven songs reach higher and provide just the right energy for the impending summer months of fun. Whether it’s a pumping party in the daytime, one at night, or a freeing drive in the sun, Njomza’s project has the soundtrack.

Josh Levi — Disc Two (Scratched Up) A little over a year after Josh Levi released his sophomore EP Disc Two, the singer returns with an expanded edition of the project. Disc Two (Scratched Up) comes attached with three new songs including the braggadocious “Ego.” Col3trane — “Queen’s Disease” Col3trane is always hard at work and just a year after the release of Lush Life, the singer is back with a new single. “Queen’s Disease” is his latest offering and it’s a record that speaks about a partner who can’t seem to decide what they want and need in love.

Emotional Oranges & Nonso Amadi — “Not Worthy” You can sure as hell bet that Emotional Oranges has a new project on the way, and their new single with Nonso Amadi brings more excitement to that body of work. This a record that’s perfect for the summer whether it plays under the sun at a city day party or by the coast for some time at the beach. Tyla — “Girl Next Door” Feat. Ayra Starr South African singer Tyla had been making waves for quite some time now and she’s only going to bring more attention to herself with her latest single “Girl Next Door.” The track features star Nigerian singer Ayra Starr as they sing about wanting their partners to stay focused on them and not let their eyes wander.