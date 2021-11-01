Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. This week is carried heavily by singles. T-Pain delivered his follow-up to his and Kehlani’s summer hit “I Like Dat” with the slow tempo “I’m Cool With That.” BJ The Chicago Kid revives his weekly series from earlier this year by dropping his second single in as many weeks with “6 Months.” Lastly, Mario recruits Chris Brown for their “Get Back.”

T-Pain — “I’m Cool With That” T-Pain’s comeback is still in progress and the latest chapter of it grants the world a new solo single. The singer returns with “I’m Cool With That,” which finds T-Pain being extremely optimistic with his lover, even when it appears that she’s leading him on. Despite the red flags, T-Pain commits to sticking around and being by her side. BJ The Chicago Kid — “6 Months” Months after sharing his 4 AM EP, BJ The Chicago Kid gets right back to work. He returns with “6 Months,” his second single in as many weeks following last week’s “Smooth,” a tender record that features BJ’s gentle vocals and his plea to let his current love last forever. He acknowledges that bumps in the road will appear, but he also reminds his partner that their “love shouldn’t change” as a result.

Mario & Chris Brown — “Get Back” After dropping Closer To Mars to end 2020, Mario returns to action alongside Chris Brown with “Get Back.” The track combines sultry intimacy with a drive pedaled by a thumping bass as both singers speak about their desires to return to the arms of their awaiting partners. Buju — Sorry I’m Late Nigeria’s own Buju has primed himself for what could be a massive 2022 year. The singer puts himself in the best position to accomplish this with his latest project Sorry I’m Late. It arrives after a string of features, with acts like Wizkid, Wani, Timaya, and more, which helped show exactly what the singer brings to the table with each song.

Mayorkun — Back In Office Three years after his debut project The Mayor Of Lagos, Nigeria’s own Mayorkun gets Back In Office for his sophomore album. The 12-track project features appearances from Gyakie, Joeboy, Victony, Flavour, and DJ Maphorisa, as well as Kabza De Small. In a conversation with Apple Music, he explains why it took so long for his second album to arrive. “I feel like I had to master peace to make this,” he said. “I had to be okay before I made this album.” Alina Baraz — Moongate A little over a month after she dropped her Sunbeam EP, Alina Baraz returns with a B-side project of sorts with her Moongate EP. Just like Sunbeam, Moongate presents four songs for listeners to enjoy, but this time around, Baraz tackles a different aura and vibe for the project — one fitting for the late-night hours.

Che Ecru — Til Death (Deluxe) Che Ecru recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of his Til Death project — one of three projects the singer released in 2020. To further the commemoration of this project, Ecru returns with its deluxe reissue which features three additional songs: “Baggage,” “Xtc,” and “Candy.” Ama Lou — “Trust Nobody” More than two years after her last drop, which was her 2019 EP Ama, who?, British singer Ama Lou returns with her new single, “Trust Nobody.” Lou unveils her struggles to trust others and her extreme desire to maintain her personal space and space. The track is hopefully the first of a lot more music to come from the singer.