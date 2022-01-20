Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. This week, Ant Clemons leads the way with his new EP, 4Play, a love-focused release with four new songs from the New Jersey native. Amber Mark continues to promote her upcoming debut album Three Dimensions Deep with a remix of “Softly” with Popcaan. And speaking of upcoming projects, Cautious Clay prepares to release a deluxe reissue of Deadpan Love with his latest track, “Rapture In Blue.”

Ant Clemons — 4Play To start 2020, Ant Clemons released his debut project Happy 2 Be Here, which later received a nomination at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Now, to begin 2022, Clemons returns with his second project 4Play. It’s a love-driven release dropped just in time for Valentine’s season next month. A brief project with just four songs, it’s still an enjoyable effort. Amber Mark & Popcaan — “Softly (Remix)” In less than two weeks, Amber Mark will step into the spotlight with her debut album, Three Dimensions Deep. She continues to promote the upcoming project with a remix of “Softly” featuring Popcaan. The new update joins previously released singles “What It Is,” “Foreign Things,” “Competition,” “Most Men,” and “Worth It.”

Cautious Clay — “Rapture In Blue” Last summer, after years of singles and EPs, Cautious Clay released his debut album, Deadpan Love. The New York-based singer provided 14 songs that stood as a warm official welcome towards his artist. Seven months removed from the project’s release, Clay plans to add to the album’s experience with an upcoming deluxe reissue. Arriving on February 11, he’s begun promoting it with “Rapture In Blue,” a spirited track that captures Clay’s joyous appreciation towards the beauty in his life. Chris Brown — “Iffy” Later this year, Chris Brown will release his tenth album, Breezy. It will be his first project since 2020’s Slime & B, his joint release with Young Thug, and his first solo drop since 2019’s Indigo. Chris begins the rollout with “Iffy” and its accompanying visual, a cinematic effort filled with the singer’s trademark dance moves.

Keedron Bryant — Keedron Keedron Bryant, a 14-year-old singer born in Italy and raised in Jacksonville, Florida, first rose to notoriety back in 2020 with his protest song “I Just Wanna Live,” which earned him a new audience following the murder of George Floyd. Later that year, he released his debut EP, I Just Wanna Live and now he’s back with his second project, Keedron. It bears six songs and finds the young singer flaunting his confidence and improving his artistry. Johan Lenox — “No One Gets Me” Feat. RMR Back in November, Johan Lenox, who previously delivered work as a producer for Travis Scott, Big Sean, Ty Dolla Sign, Snoh Aalegra, and more, began the journey towards his debut album, WDYWTBWYGU (What Do You Want To Be When You Grow Up). He began with “You Up?” featuring Ant Clemons and returned this week with “No One Gets Me” alongside RMR. The song looks at the “various trappings of traditional American adulthood and questioning if these are things I want to participate in at all,” he says.

Elujay — “Pandemia” Later this week, Oakland singer Elujay will release his debut album Circmvnt. After sharing three singles for it, “1080p,” “Frequency,” and “Luvaroq,” Elujay returns with a fourth and final single in”Pandemia.” A rhythmic and smooth release, “Pandemida” will certainly contribute to the overall experience Circmvnt provides. “It’s about finding alternative routes to an ever transitioning/deteriorating world,” Elujay said of his debut’s title. “Striving to find peace and solace and new techniques to approaching life.” Terrence Leon — “Etch A Sketch” Hailing from Austin, Texas, Terrence Leon begins his 2022 campaign with the new single, “Etch A Sketch.” He describes the song as “a record I wrote about being in love with someone so much that if you could, you’d tattoo their name across your heart; even if it’s momentary.” He adds, “It’s all to appreciate the magic in the very moment.” The track follows last summer’s EP, Loading… The Mixtape.