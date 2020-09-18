All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear

Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the hottest R&B jams that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Check out the best new R&B music this week below.

Sevyn Streeter — “HMU” It’s been three years since Sevyn Streeter unleashed her project Girl Disrupted. This week, the talented singer-songwriter is gearing up to release the follow-up as she shares the music video for her song “HMU.” It’s an upbeat R&B bop produced by Smash David with the visual handled by Malakai. Xavier Omar — “All Our Time” Xavier Omar‘s “All Our Time” featuring Jae Stephens is the second single to be released off the R&B singer’s forthcoming project If You Feel. With warm production by Bizness Boi, Xavier Omar sings of chilling with his summer boo.

Baby Rose — To Myself EP (Deluxe) The one and only Baby Rose has released the deluxe version of her project To Myself featuring three fresh songs in the form of “Damn,” “August 5th,” and fan-favorite “Marmot.” Tonight, Baby Rose will be performing a special “socially distanced” show at a secret location in Atlanta. Ceraadi — “BFF” R&B duo Ceraadi have finally released the music video for their fan-favorite track “BFF.” The visual sees Saiyr and Emaza turned up on the country road and showing how much fun they have as best friends and sisters.

Nevaeh Jolie — “Screwed Up” Feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie R&B Singer Nevaeh Jolie tapped in with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie for 90s R&B-inspired feel-good cut, “Screwed Up.” Naveah sings a catchy hook that borrows from Mary Jane Girls’ “All Night Long,” creating the perfect cool vibe just in time for the fall season. “Screwed Up is raw and real and I hope this song makes my peeps feel playa and just catch a vibe!” she said via press release. “Shoutout to A Boogie for really making this an East coast bop!” Sault — Untitled (Rise) Sault is delivering a soulful spirituality with his latest release Untitled (Rise). It’s an eclectic collection of songs dripping in jazz and R&B.

Sainvil — “Boxed In” Feat. Boogie R&B singer Sainvil drops off his new single “Boxed In” along with the music video featuring Compton’s own Boogie. The social justice anthem addresses the police killings of Black people at a disproportionate rate in America. This is the first single off Sanvil’s forthcoming EP, 2020 Was Hijacked. Kingdom — Neurofire Kingdom’s album Neurofire is here and features guest appearances from Semma, Kayla Blackmon, UNIQU3, and Tiara Thomas. The project also features his previously released track “No More Same” featuring Luvk.