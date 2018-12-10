Shutterstock

If you’re unsure what to buy the music fan in your life, participate in this quick thought exercise for a minute. Think back to a time you were at their place recently. More specifically, reminisce about a time that you were there and listening to music. Were you playing Spotify through a phone or another similarly unsatisfactory experience? If so, one: Maybe your friend shouldn’t invite people over to listen to music on their phone. Two: maybe you could help out by giving them an upgrade to their home audio experience as a gift for the holidays.

There are a bona fide ton of options when it comes to buying speakers, and deciding what you should buy isn’t so cut and dry. Different folks have different needs depending on their lifestyles and audio preferences, so while I can’t tell you what speakers will be the best gift, what I can do is give you a solid place to start. Below, I’ve gathered a ton of viable speaker gift options, so think about what it is you’re looking for and let the list below guide you on your gift-giving journey.

Bluetooth Receiver

What if the person you’re shopping for actually already has a great home audio set-up that sounds terrific, but it’s a bit outdated and it’s cumbersome to connect a phone to it? What if their speakers are just the way they like them, but all they need is some Bluetooth connectivity to make them a viable modern solution? That’s an easy fix that would make a great stocking-stuffer: Just get a Bluetooth adapter and breathe new life into vintage speakers.

Price point: $22

This one from Logitech is compatible with RCA inputs and 3.5 mm jacks, meaning that it should work just fine with virtually every set-up and allow you to stream your Spotify playlists on old-school speakers in no time.