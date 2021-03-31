The Best Vinyl Releases Of March 2021

Anybody who thought the vinyl resurgence was just a fad was mistaken: The industry has experienced a legitimate revival. As a result, music fans are interested in physical media in ways they may not have if the decades-old medium hasn’t made a comeback. That doesn’t mean everybody is listening to just their parents’ old music, though. That’s part of it, sure, thanks to rereleases that present classic albums in new ways. A vital part of the renewed vinyl wave, though, is new projects being released as records, of which there are plenty. Whatever you might be into, each month brings a new slew of vinyl releases that has something for everybody. Some stand out above the rest, naturally, so check out some of our favorite vinyl releases of March below.

Neil Young — After The Gold Rush (50th Anniversary Edition) It’s been over 50 years since the release of one of Young’s most classic albums, and following an anniversary release in 2020 was a deluxe vinyl box set this month. Aside from the storied album itself, the set also includes goodies like a 7-inch single featuring two versions of album outtake “Wonderin'” and a litho print of the album art. If After The Gold Rush is somehow missing from your vinyl collection, here’s a chance to own perhaps the definitive version of it. Get it here. Chet Baker — (Chet Baker Sings) It Could Happen To You, Chet Baker In New York, Chet, and Chet Baker Plays The Best Of Lerner And Loewe Chet Baker was one of the most respected jazz artists of the ’50s, and now a quartet of his beloved albums are available on new vinyl rereleases. The albums featured in this collection were originally released between 1958 and 1959, which is a lesson in productivity at a high level. For these reissues, the albums were cut from their original analog master tapes, so this is as high quality a listening experience as possible. Get them here.

Tokyo Police Club — Champ (10th Anniversary Edition) Tokyo Police Club broke through in the mid-2000s with their debut EP A Lesson In Crime and their debut album, Elephant Shell. They followed that run with their most commercially successful release, the sophomore album Champ, which turned ten in 2020 and is getting a COVID-delayed rerelease this year. The new edition of the album (the first time it has been pressed on vinyl) includes goodies like the previously unreleased track “Hundred Dollar Day.” Get it here. The Clean — Unknown Country and Mister Pop (reissues) The New Zealand group was an inspirational force behind many beloved indie musicians, and now a pair of highlights from their discography are getting fresh rereleases via Merge Records. The albums — originally released in 1996 and 2009, respectively — are now available on vinyl in the US for the first time, and Merge also offers a t-shirt bundle to let fans rep the band on both their turntables and torsos. Get Unknown Country here. Get Mister Pop here.

First Aid Kit — Who By Fire Leonard Cohen left behind a legacy as profound as that of perhaps any artist who has left too soon in recent years. First Aid Kit have decided to honor that with Who By Fire, a live tribute album released in honor of the late legend. The album was recorded over two performances and the duo says of those shows, “We recently listened back to this concert and realized that this was something out of the ordinary for us. […] Dwelling deeply into Cohen’s world was a pleasure, he was so prolific as both a poet and a songwriter, and everything he ever put out held a very strong standard. He cared immensely for his work.” Get it here. Meow Mix — Meow ReMix: The Meow Remix Sessions The Meow Mix jingle was first introduced in television ads in the ’70s, and after all those years, the iconic tune is still one of the most recognizable jingles in all of marketing. Now the brand has celebrated the song’s legacy with a vinyl release that features modern reinterpretations of the song in varying styles. Participating in the project are Luna (delivering a pop rendition of the track), Heart & Paws (country), Gatocito (Latin), Endless Hiss (black metal), and Sweet Teddy Pepperpaw (jazz). Get it here.

Green Day — Insomniac (20th Anniversary Edition) It’s been 25 years since Green Day dropped their fourth full-length album, an anniversary they’re celebrating with a fancy new vinyl reissue. It’s available on gorgeous translucent orange vinyl as a double LP, and aside from looking fantastic, the album has been remastered and is accompanied by eight new live tracks. Get it here. MIA — Kala (Vinyl Me, Please reissue) Vinyl Me, Please is delivering a huge release as one of their records of the month for April: MIA’s most enduring and commercially successful album, her sophomore effort Kala. This exclusive variation of the album is pressed on vibrant neon purple and green vinyl as a 2-LP release, has been remastered, and comes with a booklet of listening notes to further enhance the experience of the album. VMP also put out special pressings on two other MIA albums this month, but those have already sold out. Get it here.