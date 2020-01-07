Ask A Music Critic: Which Was The Better Decade For Music, The 2000s Or The 2010s?

Welcome to another installment of Ask A Music Critic! And thanks to everyone who has sent me questions. Please keep them coming at steve.hyden@uproxx.com.

We’re now two decades deep into this new millennium. 2000s gave us hip-hop’s dominance, punk revival, emo, divas. The teens gave us teen pop, K-pop, EDM, trap. Looking back, which decade gave us the better tunes? — T.J. from Abington, Pennsylvania

I had already been thinking about this question long before you asked, T.J. A few weeks ago I asked my followers on Twitter to name their top five albums of the 21st century. When I started thinking about my own personal favorites, I noticed that the most impactful records that sprang immediately to mind were all from the aughts. In fact, they were all from the early aughts.

Those records include:

Radiohead — Kid A

OutKast — Stankonia

PJ Harvey — Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea

The White Stripes — White Blood Cells

Jay-Z — The Blueprint

The Roots — Phrenology

Queens Of The Stone Age — Songs For The Deaf

The Strokes, — Is This It

Cat Power — You Are Free

Kanye West — The College Dropout

Wilco — A Ghost Is Born

Fiona Apple — Extraordinary Machine

My Morning Jacket — Z

The National — Boxer

That’s just off the top of my head. If I thought about it a little harder, I could come up with another 20-30 albums just from the early aughts that would be similarly great/important. The span from 2000 to 2005 is just that rich. And I don’t think I could do that for any other five-year period in the past 20 years.

So, based on that, I’m inclined to go with the aughts over the 2010s. (The back-half of the aughts is pretty great, too.) However, there are two crucial biases influencing my thinking here. No. 1, between the years 2000 and 2005, my ages were 22 to 28. My positive feelings about the music of this era surely are related in some way to being young at the time. A person who was in their mid-20s from, say, 2014 to 2019 probably believes that the last five years is the best stretch from music in the past two decades. So, while I still think that the early aughts is the best period for albums this century, I will serve that opinion with a massive grain of salt.

This brings us to my personal bias no. 2: My preference for albums. While that view might favor the aughts, you could just as easily argue that the story of popular music in the early 21st century is the cultural shift from listening to specific records made by particular artists to more generalized listening on curator-guided streaming platforms. In other words, people no longer listen to albums, they listen to Spotify, which might take them to specific records by particular artists but oftentimes does not.

I favor the music of the aughts because it was a period that still fostered strong connections with solitary albums, which remains my preferred format. But the strength of the 2010s is that people are listening to a greater diversity of music than ever — in large part because they have been freed from the album format. And there’s a lot to be said for that, too.

In conclusion: I pick the aughts. But I’m probably wrong.

You wrote a piece matching rappers with the classic rock artists they most resemble. Where exactly is rap in terms of the classic rock timeline? What is rap’s current classic rock year? — Michael from New York City

Thanks to extensive, indispensable histories like Jeff Chang’s Can’t Stop Won’t Stop, we have a precise view of hip-hop’s start date: Aug. 11, 1973, the day when DJ Kool Herc hosted a teen dance party at 1520 Sedgwick Avenue in the Bronx. This gig is credited with introducing innovations such as the “break” — a drum-powered instrumental section of a record extended for dancing via two turntables — and Herc’s own rhythmic-styled announcements that came to be known as rapping.