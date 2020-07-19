Exactly one month ago, Beyonce released her latest song “Black Parade.” The song celebrated Black ancestors, a fitting theme for the Juneteenth holiday that the song arrived on. Using her platform to continue the celebration of Black people, Beyonce announced on her website the following week that her upcoming Black Is King would debut exclusively at the end of July on the Disney+ streaming platform. Giving fans another look into the upcoming film, Beyonce debuted a trailer ahead of its release.

The trailer, which clocks in at just shy of a minute-and-a-half, features appearances from Beyonce herself, JAY-Z, Kelly Rowland, Naomi Campbell, Tina Knowles-Lawson, and more. Pharrell Williams and Lupita Nyong’o among others have also been confirmed to appear in the upcoming film. Shot in different areas such as New York, Los Angeles, South Africa, West Africa, London, and Belgium, the trailer features Beyonce tending to the young children while also showcasing the lives of the children and other members of the community.

Black Is King will also double as a visual album for Beyonce, her first release since 2019’s The Lion King remake, a movie she starred in and produced the soundtrack. Upon announcing the Black Is King film, she also revealed that the upcoming film will reimagine the lessons given in The Lion King remake in order to help “today’s young kinds and queens in search of their own crowns.”