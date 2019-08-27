Getty Image

Just hours after debuting his new single, “Bezerk,” online, Big Sean hit the stage in Newark, New Jersey with ASAP Ferg to deliver an aggressive performance of the track for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. Surrounded by jumpsuited dancers and prowling their way through the crowd, Sean and Ferg ripped through their high-speed verses over the Hit-Boy track, which the crowd really vibed to despite not knowing the words yet. The two rappers concluded their performance onstage with a synchronized group Milly Rock led by Sean, who looked like he was having the time of his life.

The new single is the second from Big Sean’s upcoming album Don LIfe, which will be his first full-length solo project since 2017’s I Decided. He also capped 2017 with the joint album Double Or Nothing, which was produced by Metro Boomin and featured the singles “Pull Up n Wreck” featuring 21 Savage and “So Good” featuring Kash Doll. So far, the new album has spawned two singles, “Bezerk” and “Single Again” featuring his former flame Jhene Aiko and Ty Dolla Sign. He kick-started the album promotion cycle ahead of “Single Again” with the “Overtime” freestyle and has delivered performances of “Single Again” on late-night TV and at the Real Street Fest in LA.

Don Life does not have a release date yet, but stay tuned — with two singles out and gaining momentum thanks to tonight’s performance, it’s only a matter of time before Sean reveals an ETA.