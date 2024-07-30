Big Sean has a new album, Better Me Than You, coming out soon, and this week he announced that he also has new representation to go along with it. Sean has been managed by Roc Nation for the past 10 years, but from now on he’ll be represented by S10 Entertainment’s Brandon Silverstein in a joint venture between the two companies, according to Billboard. The rapper told the trade, “Brandon shares the vision, understands where I’m headed, and I’m incredibly excited to work with him and the S10 team.”

Meanwhile, Silverstein said, “Big Sean is an incredible talent who, even after topping charts, breaking records, winning awards and headlining across the world, is just getting started. I can’t wait for fans to hear the new music.”

That new music is due in early August, but some fans were able to hear it early after it was allegedly leaked online by a Kanye West fan who was angry about Sean’s recent freestyle for the On The Radar Radio show. While some fans think that the music was leaked by Kanye himself, Sean dismissed that theory as “bullsh*t.” He appears to be taking everything in stride and forging ahead with the new album, as well as features on songs from DJ Premier (“Ya Don’t Stop“) and Eminem (“Tobey“).

Better Me Than You is out 8/9 via FF to Def Entertainment. Find more information here.

Update: This post has been updated to correct the terms of Big Sean’s joint management with Roc Nation and S10 Entertainment. It originally reoprted that Big Sean had left Roc Nation.