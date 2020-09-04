Three years in the making, Big Sean has finally unveiled his fifth album, Detroit 2. The album aims to extend the success of its predecessor, which stood as a mixtape the Detroit native released back in 2012. An early standout on the album, even before it was released, was “Friday Night Cypher” thanks to its jam-packed list of features. Bringing nearly all the well-known names in Detroit together, Big Sean calls on Eminem, Royce Da 5’9′, Tee Grizzley, Kash Doll, Boldy James, Sada Baby, Cash Kidd, Payroll, 42 Dugg, and Drego to debut some of their best bars on the new song. In an interview with Vulture, Big Sean explained the meaning behind the song.

I made it a point to make the whole city feel included. There’s a song on there that just takes me back. I used to do this radio show called “Friday Night Cypher.” The whole city would come together and we would cypher it up — that’s real Detroit-style right there… It’s definitely a moment on the album where the city comes together, even people who are rumored to have misunderstandings and beef.

As for the rest of Detroit 2, Big Sean dishes 21 tracks to fans for his latest album — enough to make up for his three-year absence from the game. Across the project, fans can expect to hear Jhene Aiko (twice), Ty Dolla Sign, Wale, Anderson .Paak, Young Thug, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott, Stevie Wonder, Dave Chapelle, Erykah Badu, and much more on the album.

Get ready for some bars and press play on “Friday Night Cypher” above.

Detroit 2 is out now via Def Jam Recordings. Get it here.

