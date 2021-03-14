Big Sean Says His ‘Detroit’ Mixtape Will Hit Streaming Services Soon

Following a three-year break, Big Sean returned to music in late 2020 with his fifth album, Detroit 2. The effort was a sequel to his critically-acclaimed 2012 mixtape, Detroit. The first project was beloved so much that a number of his fans have requested that it be added to streaming services for their enjoyment. Thankfully, after quite the wait, the rapper recently revealed that the mixtape is well on its way to DSPs.

Next month the Detroit mixtape will be on all streaming services, re-mixed and mastered properly, finally! Happy 313 day tho 🙏🏾 https://t.co/zpLQeF0MAm — Sean Don (@BigSean) March 14, 2021

Sean shared the news after a fan mentioned him on Twitter and said, “@BigSean today would’ve been a good day to have Detroit on Apple Music.” In response, the rapper replied, “Next month the Detroit mixtape will be on all streaming services, re-mixed and mastered properly, finally! Happy 313 day tho [praying hands emoji].” The news comes shortly after Big Sean released vinyl editions of Detroit 2.

The addition of Detroit to streaming services is just one of a few releases fans can expect from Big Sean. Last year confirmed he and Jhene Aiko are working on a new Twenty88 project. “It’s in the works,” the rapper said in response to a fan who asked if a second album was on the way following their “Time In” collab on Detroit 2. He also said he would drop a deluxe version of his fifth album album “if I feel like its needed” after a Twitter user inquired about it during a Q&A session.

