Nearly nine months ago, Lil Nas X shared a snippet of a track titled “Call Me By Your Name” on Twitter. While there was no way to know how long the wait would be until the song arrived, there was certainly no telling how the singer would release the track, which is now titled “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” as it arrived with a wild video.

In it, Lil Nas journeys through a fictional hell and Earth even gives the devil a lap dance during his time in the underworld. The response to the video has been mixed, with some praising him for it and others not too fond of it. One person who’s a big fan of the video would be Big Sean, though, who praised Lil Nas for it on Instagram.

The interaction between to two artists came when Lil Nas asked fans in an Instagram post to name their favorite part of the video. As the responses came in, Big Sean took a moment to share his own. “The creativity n confidence to do you fully is my favorite part!” he said. “Keep rocking bro.” As expected, the comment caught Lil Nas’ attention and the singer thanked Big Sean for the love. “Wow bro thanks!” he replied. “Means a lot coming from you! i’m blasting deep reverence today!”

Lil Nas’ “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” video was not the only thing he shared on Friday. He also revealed his debut album would be titled Montero and that it would arrive this summer. He made the announcement while mocking viewers who were critical of the new song’s visual.

You can view the post and comments above.