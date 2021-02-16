Throughout hip-hop’s long and well-documented history, MCs have been boasting about their sexual prowess. While this pendulum swings both ways, for much of that history, way too much focus was put on men’s points of view on the subject, leading to a genre that is still steeped in toxic masculinity and over-the-top declarations of sexual conquest. Not only does UPROXX Sessions’ latest guest BigKlit seem like a counterpoint to that perspective, but her performance song “Liar” truly takes that version of the narrative to task.

For one thing, BigKlit doesn’t bother rapping smoothly, she shout-raps as aggressively as possible, straight up accusing men — rappers, f*ckboys, and dudes, in general — of “lyin’ on your dick,” i.e., inflating their abilities and accomplishments when bragging to make themselves seem more important. Whether that’s generous accounting of the number of partners a guy has had or “adding inches” when describing their physical attributes, BigKlit is having none of it, challenging those assertations and assuring the titular “Liar” that he’s “a slave for this pussy” who’s just “insecure inside.” Remember guys, hit dogs holler — if you feel a way about it, she might be talking to you.

Watch BigKlit’s UPROXX Sessions performance of “Liar” above.

