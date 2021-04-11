As the hip-hop world continues to grieve the death of DMX, concerns for the well-being of another one of its members spiked after a video surfaced on a few days ago. Black Rob sent love out to DMX in a video that landed on social media after the late rapper’s family confirmed his death, however, Rob’s frail condition and unexpected hospitalization shock fans and immediately left him concerned for his health.

“What’s goin’ on. I don’t know what the pain is, the pain is crazy man,” he struggles to say. “It’s helping me out though, but it’s making me realize I got a lot to go on.”

Now, just a day later, former Bad Boy rapper returned with an update on his health.

“I thank you all for your prayers & concern,” the image he posted on Instagram read. “I wanted to let you know from myself that I’m good. I’m home now!” In the caption, he wrote, “Don’t always believe what the media post with out true context! Cats always wants to spread negativity for a come up!” In a second video, Black Rob gave fans an update on his life where he revealed multiple health issues as well a period of homelessness.

“Oh man, I’ve been dealing with this for five years,” he said. Four strokes … I don’t know what to tell you man. Sh*t is crazy. The sh*t is hard. I don’t got no house to live in — except maybe an apartment. Me and my man be trying to get together. I’m telling you man, this sh*t is strange. It’s hard, you know what I’m saying?” He added, “I don’t know what the people want to do, what the people going to say. I need some rest, man. Really, man. I need some rest. My side is killing me.” Producer and rapper Mike Zombie set up a GoFundMe for Rob that raised $7,935 before he ended fundraiser. The description says the GoFundMe is to “help him find a home, pay for medical help & stability during these trying times.”

You can check out Curry’s video and Black Rob’s message above.